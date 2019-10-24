Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Resources
More Obituaries for LORETTA EOSCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORETTA A. (FALVEY) EOSCO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LORETTA A. (FALVEY) EOSCO Obituary
EOSCO, Loretta A. (Falvey) Of Westwood, MA on October 20, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 30th at 9:30AM from the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM in St. Timothy Church, 650 Nichols Street, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00PM in the Funeral Home. Please visit gilloolyfuneralhome.com for complete obituary. Gillooly Funeral Home

View the online memorial for Loretta A. (Falvey) EOSCO
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LORETTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gillooly Funeral Home
Download Now