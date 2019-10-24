|
|
EOSCO, Loretta A. (Falvey) Of Westwood, MA on October 20, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 30th at 9:30AM from the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM in St. Timothy Church, 650 Nichols Street, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00PM in the Funeral Home. Please visit gilloolyfuneralhome.com for complete obituary. Gillooly Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019