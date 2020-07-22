|
|
HURLEY, Loretta A. Of Whitman, passed away July 19, 2020. She is survived by her brother Leo F. Hurley of Whitman, and her sister of Mary C. Dineen of Whitman. Aunt of Lisa M. Dineen of Whitman, Kevin F. Dineen of Whitman, James M. Hurley of Ogunquit, ME, Thomas F. Hurley of Falmouth, Steven P. Hurley of Boston, and Paul L. Hurley of Plymouth. Also survived by several great-nephews. Loretta was born in Brockton. She was a graduate with honors of Whitman-Hanson High School Class of 62, and also a graduate of Stonehill College. She worked for Stonehill College for many years as an Associate Registrar. She also loved to read. Relatives and friends invited to attend visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., WHITMAN on Thursday, July 23rd 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in Holy Ghost Church at 9 am. Burial to follow at St. James Cemetery, Whitman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or to send a condolence, visit mackinnonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2020