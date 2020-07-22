Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Resources
More Obituaries for LORETTA HURLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORETTA A. HURLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LORETTA A. HURLEY Obituary
HURLEY, Loretta A. Of Whitman, passed away July 19, 2020. She is survived by her brother Leo F. Hurley of Whitman, and her sister of Mary C. Dineen of Whitman. Aunt of Lisa M. Dineen of Whitman, Kevin F. Dineen of Whitman, James M. Hurley of Ogunquit, ME, Thomas F. Hurley of Falmouth, Steven P. Hurley of Boston, and Paul L. Hurley of Plymouth. Also survived by several great-nephews. Loretta was born in Brockton. She was a graduate with honors of Whitman-Hanson High School Class of 62, and also a graduate of Stonehill College. She worked for Stonehill College for many years as an Associate Registrar. She also loved to read. Relatives and friends invited to attend visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., WHITMAN on Thursday, July 23rd 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in Holy Ghost Church at 9 am. Burial to follow at St. James Cemetery, Whitman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or to send a condolence, visit mackinnonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LORETTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -