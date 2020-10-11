KEOHAN, Loretta A. (Patula) Of Melrose, Oct. 10, 2020, at age 88. Former wife of the late Robert F. Keohan. Mother of Michael Keohan of Melrose, Lisa Mendenhall of Lawrence, Kimberly Keohan and her wife Nancy of Wakefield, and the late Theresa A. Keohan. Sister of Henrietta Pilat of Meyerdale, PA, Thomas E. Patula of Johnstown, PA, and the late Juniata Patula. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Loretta's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 4-7pm, and again on Thursday at 10am before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, for her Funeral Mass, celebrated at 11am. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose with military honors presented by the US Air Force. For more info, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com
