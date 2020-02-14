|
MYCROFT, Loretta A. (Manning) Longtime resident of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain, February 12, 2020. Daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Downey) Manning. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Mycroft, Sr. "Peewee." Devoted mother of Walter J. Mycroft "Peewee Jr." and his wife Meagan of NC; Kim M. Mycroft of Foxboro; Kelly Mycroft Stroud and her husband Larry of NC; Sherry L. Mycroft of Medfield; Cheryl A. Mycroft of Medfield. Loving Nana of Sean, Jordan, Hayley, Tahlia, Tyler, Timothy, Ariana, Marcus, Joshua and Declan. Sister of Alice Alker, Deborah Dorsey and the late Joseph Manning, Elizabeth Givens, Ellen Higgins, Anne McKenzie, Josephine Manning, Catherine MacIntyre, Barbara Genovese, Thomas Manning, Robert Manning and Richard Manning. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Monday, February 17th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 18th at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, West Roxbury at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
