Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LORETTA MYCROFT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORETTA A. (MANNING) MYCROFT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LORETTA A. (MANNING) MYCROFT Obituary
MYCROFT, Loretta A. (Manning) Longtime resident of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain, February 12, 2020. Daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Downey) Manning. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Mycroft, Sr. "Peewee." Devoted mother of Walter J. Mycroft "Peewee Jr." and his wife Meagan of NC; Kim M. Mycroft of Foxboro; Kelly Mycroft Stroud and her husband Larry of NC; Sherry L. Mycroft of Medfield; Cheryl A. Mycroft of Medfield. Loving Nana of Sean, Jordan, Hayley, Tahlia, Tyler, Timothy, Ariana, Marcus, Joshua and Declan. Sister of Alice Alker, Deborah Dorsey and the late Joseph Manning, Elizabeth Givens, Ellen Higgins, Anne McKenzie, Josephine Manning, Catherine MacIntyre, Barbara Genovese, Thomas Manning, Robert Manning and Richard Manning. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Monday, February 17th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 18th at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, West Roxbury at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LORETTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -