NORTON, Loretta A. On May 11, 2020, Loretta A. Norton, R.N., beloved daughter of the late William and Anna Norton, loving sister of Anne Grason and Arlene Indelicato, devoted aunt of Richard and Clare Grason and Tara Indelicato, loving great-aunt of Lucy, Ceci, and Diana.
Miss Norton was a graduate of Somerville Hospital, the class of 1963.
Burial at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, Massachusetts at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20037.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020