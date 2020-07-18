|
RAVAGNO, Loretta A. (Church) At 86 years, in Revere, July 17th, her passing resulting from complications due to COVID-19. Wife of the late Carmen M. Ravagno, Sr. Adored mother to John L. Ravagno & his companion Patricia of Gloucester, Diane R. Colella & husband Thomas of Revere, Lisa M. Licata-Schepici of Saugus & the late Carmen M. Ravagno, Jr. Doting & devoted grandmother to John L. Ravagno, Jr. & wife Kate of Salem, NH, Jarrod M. Ravagno of Gloucester, Carmen M. Ravagno, III & Christopher P. Ravagno, both of Grafton, Vito Michael Licata of Waltham & Ariana M. Licata of Saugus. Dear sister to Edith M. Beninati of Derry, NH & the late Luke Church, Jr. Cherished daughter to the late Luke Church, Sr. & Edythe V. (MacCormack) Church. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday, July 24th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett will be held privately. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted. All attendees are asked to report directly to church & observe the pandemic mandates, i.e. masks must be worn & social distancing must be observed. Flowers are welcome, however remembrances may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. The staff a Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of REVERE is honored to have assisted the family in the completion of funeral arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020