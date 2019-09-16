|
GILDEA, Loretta Ann (Regan) Of Waltham, formerly of the Allston section of Boston, passed away peacefully on Sept. 12th, 2019, at the age of 84. Loretta is survived by her devoted & loving children, Hugh J. "Jimmy" Gildea and his wife Pauline of Connecticut; Thomas Gildea and his companion Laura Cannon of Waltham; Ann McKean and her husband Robert of Waltham; Sharon Tsaknopoulos and her husband Vasilios of Leominster; and Richard Gildea of Waltham; her cherished grandchildren, Jessica and Carissa Gildea of CT; Jolene Gildea, Daniel Gildea and John Gildea of Waltham; Samantha McKean and Molly McKean, both of Waltham; Joseph MacCormack of Watertown, and Ryan MacCormack of Leominster. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her dear siblings, Marie McNamara, Kathleen Killoren, and Daniel Regan.
Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in Celebration of Loretta's Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, on Thursday morning, Sept. 19th, at 9:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Road, Waltham, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Brasco & Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 18th, from 5-8 p.m. Parking attendants on duty.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary guestbook & additional information please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019