William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
STRICKLAND, Loretta Ann (Phillips) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 58 years to Harold F. Strickland. Loving mother of Bernadette Montalvo and her husband Miguel of Amherst, NH and James "Jim" Strickland of West Roxbury. Devoted grandmother of Alyssa Powers and Corinne Rastogi. Great-grandmother of Finley and Weston Powers. Dear sister of Dorothy Phillips of Sunnyvale, CA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, May 20th from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Interment The Gardens of Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Loretta's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or at stjude.org For directions and guestbook, please visit gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2019
