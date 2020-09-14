1/
LORETTA G. (MATULEWICZ) TERENZONI
TERENZONI, Loretta G. (Matulewicz) Of Burlington, September 13. Beloved wife of the late Edward B. Loving mother of Mary Anne Faria and her husband, Leonard, of Barnstead, NH and Mark Terenzoni and his wife, Kathleen, of Hollis, NH. Proud grandmother of Emily, Lauren and Matthew Faria, Nicole Pietrantonio and Ryan, Tyler, Mikayla and Dylan Terenzoni. Great-grandmother of Ella and Avery Pietrantonio. Sister of Harriet Pirello of Burlington and the late Benjamin Matulewicz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington on Wednesday, September 16 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be private. The Mass will be live streamed at 10 a.m., linked to Loretta's obituary on the Sullivan Funeral Home website. Burial will follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Loretta's name may be made to St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, MA 01803. For directions, obituary, memorial video, live stream of the Mass and online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net and www.burlingtoncatholicma.org


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
