Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Resources
More Obituaries for LORETTA GIUFFRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORETTA HELEN (VENTURELLI) GIUFFRE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LORETTA HELEN (VENTURELLI) GIUFFRE Obituary
GIUFFRE, Loretta Helen (Venturelli) Of Orient Heights, East Boston, passed away on March 19, 2020 at the age of 86. Cherished daughter of the late Amedeo and Phelamina (Ciampa) Venturelli. Beloved wife of the late Frank Giuffre. Loving mother of Rachel Giuffre of FL, Lisa DiGenio and her husband George of Saugus, Francine Leone of East Boston, and Joseph Giuffre and his wife Nancy of Winthrop. Adored grandmother of Rebekah, Christopher, Jacqueline, Anthony, Nicholas, John, Michael, Alexa, David, Gabriella, and Joey. Great-grandmother of Amedeo "AJ". Loretta was predeceased by her 6 sisters and 3 brothers. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC Funeral Services will be held private. Friends are encouraged to leave condolences for the family at www.vazzafunerals.com A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. At the family's request, please omit flowers, donations may be made in Loretta's name to WINARC at P.O. Box 520240, Winthrop, MA 02152. Vazza Funeral Home

Revere 781-284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LORETTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -