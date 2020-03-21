|
GIUFFRE, Loretta Helen (Venturelli) Of Orient Heights, East Boston, passed away on March 19, 2020 at the age of 86. Cherished daughter of the late Amedeo and Phelamina (Ciampa) Venturelli. Beloved wife of the late Frank Giuffre. Loving mother of Rachel Giuffre of FL, Lisa DiGenio and her husband George of Saugus, Francine Leone of East Boston, and Joseph Giuffre and his wife Nancy of Winthrop. Adored grandmother of Rebekah, Christopher, Jacqueline, Anthony, Nicholas, John, Michael, Alexa, David, Gabriella, and Joey. Great-grandmother of Amedeo "AJ". Loretta was predeceased by her 6 sisters and 3 brothers. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC Funeral Services will be held private. Friends are encouraged to leave condolences for the family at www.vazzafunerals.com A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. At the family's request, please omit flowers, donations may be made in Loretta's name to WINARC at P.O. Box 520240, Winthrop, MA 02152. Vazza Funeral Home
