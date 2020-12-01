HULITZKY, Loretta J. (Moller) Of Medfield, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, while being cared for in Wellesley. Loretta was the beloved wife of A. Wayne Hulitzky and the daughter of the late Harry and Gladys (Frahm) Moller of Nebraska. Loretta was a devoted mother and grandmother to her daughter Lisa Hulitzky, and Lisa's daughters Emma, Lara, and Willow Florek, and her son Derek Hulitzky and his wife Kelli Viera, and Derek's daughters and son Taylor, Alec and Claire Hulitzky. She is also survived by her sister Shirley Peterson, brothers Hugh Moller and Lynn Moller, and many nephews and nieces. Friends and relatives are invited to Vine Lake Cemetery, 625 Main Street, Medfield, MA 02052 on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12:00 noon for the committal ceremony. Visiting Hours will be the evening before on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller Street, MEDFIELD, MA 02052. Instead of flowers, the family asks to consider a memorial donation in Loretta's name to the Alzheimer's Association
at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation