1/1
LORETTA J. (MOLLER) HULITZKY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LORETTA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HULITZKY, Loretta J. (Moller) Of Medfield, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, while being cared for in Wellesley. Loretta was the beloved wife of A. Wayne Hulitzky and the daughter of the late Harry and Gladys (Frahm) Moller of Nebraska. Loretta was a devoted mother and grandmother to her daughter Lisa Hulitzky, and Lisa's daughters Emma, Lara, and Willow Florek, and her son Derek Hulitzky and his wife Kelli Viera, and Derek's daughters and son Taylor, Alec and Claire Hulitzky. She is also survived by her sister Shirley Peterson, brothers Hugh Moller and Lynn Moller, and many nephews and nieces. Friends and relatives are invited to Vine Lake Cemetery, 625 Main Street, Medfield, MA 02052 on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12:00 noon for the committal ceremony. Visiting Hours will be the evening before on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller Street, MEDFIELD, MA 02052. Instead of flowers, the family asks to consider a memorial donation in Loretta's name to the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Committal
12:00 PM
Vine Lake Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved