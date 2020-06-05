|
PELOSI, Loretta Lee (Fitzgerald) Age 67, lifetime resident of East Boston, MA, passed away peacefully, due to complications of Covid-19, on June 3rd, 2020. She was born December 23, 1952 to Francis Lester Fitzgerald and Blanche Edith Fitzgerald (Phillips), both deceased, and formerly of East Boston. She worked for many years at Orient Heights Taxi, East Boston, and Winthrop Taxi, and had many great friends there. She was a dedicated and longtime employee of Suffolk Downs Racetrack, East Boston. She graduated from Winthrop High School in 1970, married Paul Pelosi and continued to call "Eastie" her home. Loretta leaves behind her husband Paul, her beloved daughter Bridgett Pelosi and her partner Nick Araujo, her loving brother and sister-in-law, Gerald P. and Sharon K. Fitzgerald of Plano, TX, and her loving sister and brother-in-law Kathleen and Bob Jameson, of Boxford, MA. She was preceded in death by her brother Lester Francis Fitzgerald of San Diego, CA and sister-in-law Marlene Fitzgerald, also of San Diego. She also leaves behind her lifetime dearest friend, Donna Kavjian. She so loved her many nieces and nephews: Jennifer and Jeff Rathkamp, Kristen and Joseph Malcolm, Shannon and Kenneth Groppi, Lauren Fitzgerald of San Francisco, and Julie Beall of Dallas, TX. She adored her grandnieces and nephews: Olivia Webb, Ryan Malcolm, Ethan Malcom, Tatum Webb, Teagan Webb, Benjamin Rathkamp, and Kate Rathkamp. May you rest in peace sweetheart, you will be missed. Services are private. MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020