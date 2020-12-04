McKIE, Loretta M. Of Denver, NC passed away Saturday, Nov. 28. She grew up in Bedford, MA and was born April 2nd, 1963 to the late Frank T. and Betty R. McKie. She attended Bedford High and Lesley University. She enjoyed running races and skiing in her younger days, ski patrol at Bradford Mt. and mountain bike patrol at Mt. Snow. She loved to swim and boat on Lake Norman and hang out with Beemer. She loved the beach. She loved working with younger children at the preschool center. She lived on Lake Watatic in Ashburnham for 20 years, enjoying the lake, hosting cookouts and hiking Mt. Watatic. Loretta is survived by her husband Warren Corriveau, her faithful companion Beemer and ten siblings, Frank McKie of Lowell, Theresa McKie of Billerica, Dianne Burkholder and husband Larry of Shippensburg, PA, Alfred and wife Karen of Groton, Betty Lund and husband Paul of Billerica, John McKie of Billerica, Edward and wife Che of Billerica, Paul and wife Becky of Billerica, Susan and husband Bobby Williams of Bedford, Jane and husband Jim Caruso of Billerica and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. A celebration of life service will be held later at the convenience of family. Those wishing to remember Loretta may make gifts to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).