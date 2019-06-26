|
McLAUGHLIN, Loretta M. (Puglia) Of Somerville, June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald J. McLaughlin, Jr. Daughter of the late Andrew and Rose Puglia. Loving mother of David M. McLaughlin and his wife Karen of Melrose, Sharon M. Baumgartner and her husband David of Buffalo, NY, Ronald P. McLaughlin and his wife Katie of Reading. Sister of Rose M. Scannell of Peabody, Andrew Puglia of Somerville, and the late Richard D. Puglia. Cherished grandmother of David, Krystal, Andrew, Michael, Megan and Avery. Great-grandmother of Rachel, Kayleigh, Emma and Camden. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held for Loretta, in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Friday evening, 4:00-7:30, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 7:30. Relatives and friends invited. A Graveside Service will be held, with family and friends meeting at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, Saturday at 12:30.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019