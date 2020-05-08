|
MARTIN, Loretta Mrs. Loretta (Kraff) Martin of North Chelmsford, MA died May 6, 2020, in Lowell, MA. The wife of late George S. Martin, Sr., the daughter of the late Louis and Lillian (Clough) Kraff. She is survived by three sons; George S. and his wife Marian (Re) Martin, Jr. of Beverly, MA, Stephen P. Martin of Osborne, Kansas, and Bruce A. Martin of North Chelmsford, MA, a sister, Leona, and her husband James Thomas of Auburn, NH, and six grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Loretta was the mother-in-law to Bruce's beloved wife, the late Bonnie(Britt) Martin who passed in 2014, the sister of the late Lois Conley who died in 1955, Lucille D. Hamlin who died in 2002, Lorraine K. Forte who died in 2004, Louis Kraff, Jr. who died in 2007, Lawrence Kraff, who died in 2015, and her twin sister Luella Casella who died in 2004. She was also the grandmother of Hanna Re Martin who was born and died in 1986. Visitation will be private. A virtual Funeral Service will be Tues. at 11am at DolanFuneralHome.com Burial in West Chelmsford Cemetery. Memorials may be made in her name to the North Chelmsford Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 15 Princeton St., North Chelmsford, MA 01863. Dolan Funeral Home 978-251-4041. Full obituary and online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020