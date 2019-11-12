Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for LORETTA MCHUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORETTA MCHUGH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LORETTA MCHUGH Obituary
McHUGH, Loretta Age 101 of Watertown, Nov. 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas McHugh. Loving mother of Thomas McHugh, Loretta Stacchi & her late husband Samuel, Bernard McHugh & his wife Barbara, Mary Ellen McHugh and the late James McHugh & his wife Mary Elise. Cherished Grammy to 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will Celebrate Loretta's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Thursday from 4-7 PM and again on Friday at 10 AM, followed by a 11 AM Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuberalHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LORETTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -