CAIRA, Loretta R. "Laura" Age 95, of Wilmington, died at home on October 3, 2020 enveloped in the loving arms of her family. Laura was the youngest of twelve and only surviving child of Felice and Lucrezia Bianchi. She was the beloved wife of the late Aldo A. Caira. She is survived by her devoted children Michele Caira Nortonen, Michael and Jane Caira, Aldo, Jr. and Sharon Caira, Kevin and Cheryl Caira, all of Wilmington and Kenneth and Marianne Caira of Pelham, NH. Adored grandmother of Jennifer and Christian Bolanos, Angela Caira, Michael, Jr. and Kristen Caira, Brian and Amanda Caira, Sara-Jean and James Phillips, Brianne Caira, Jeffrey Caira, Joseph and Katherine Caira, Aldo Caira, III and Gabrielle D'Entremont, Mark Caira, Amy Caira and David Caira. Special GiGi to Christian, Jr., Allison, and Samantha Bolanos, Caroline and Anna Caira, Jude Phillips and Lucy Caira. She is also survived by her dear sister-in-law Rita Coppola of Newton, her goddaughter Patricia Walsh of West Roxbury and many beloved nieces and nephews. Loved and admired by all who knew her, Laura was the former National and State First Lady of the Order Sons of Italy in America and the Founder of the Wilmington Sons of Italy. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours that will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10 AM. Burial services will immediately follow at the Wildwood Cemetery in Wilmington. All attending must wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing protocols. Laura was a woman of extraordinary faith. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to: Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA, 02471 or to: St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, MA, 01887. Arrangements by the Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of WILMINGTON. For complete obituary and guestbook, information please visit www.dellorusso.net
