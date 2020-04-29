|
KING, Loretta R. (Hinds) Of Newton, formerly of Boston, born January 3, 1951. Passed away April 14th, 2020 at Newton Wellesley Hospital from covid complications. Daughter of the late Edward and Anna Hinds. Longtime resident of the "Lake." Loving wife of James King, beloved mother of Elizabeth and Kenneth King and dear sister of Edward Hinds, Jr. Loving and proud foster parent and guardian of Maria and Jader Cunha. She loved her "babies" with fur: Rocky, Lucky, Chester, and Lily. She also adored kids and loved working with them. She was a much loved lunch manager at Williams school in Newton for 15 years and food service worker for the city for 25 years. She will be deeply missed and was loved by everyone. She loved her Cape house retreat every weekend and enjoyed the beach. Due to Coronavirus restrictions, her family will hold a private Burial. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2020