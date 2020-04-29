Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for LORETTA KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORETTA R. (HINDS) KING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LORETTA R. (HINDS) KING Obituary
KING, Loretta R. (Hinds) Of Newton, formerly of Boston, born January 3, 1951. Passed away April 14th, 2020 at Newton Wellesley Hospital from covid complications. Daughter of the late Edward and Anna Hinds. Longtime resident of the "Lake." Loving wife of James King, beloved mother of Elizabeth and Kenneth King and dear sister of Edward Hinds, Jr. Loving and proud foster parent and guardian of Maria and Jader Cunha. She loved her "babies" with fur: Rocky, Lucky, Chester, and Lily. She also adored kids and loved working with them. She was a much loved lunch manager at Williams school in Newton for 15 years and food service worker for the city for 25 years. She will be deeply missed and was loved by everyone. She loved her Cape house retreat every weekend and enjoyed the beach. Due to Coronavirus restrictions, her family will hold a private Burial. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.

View the online memorial for Loretta R. (Hinds) KING
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LORETTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -