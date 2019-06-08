Boston Globe Obituaries
Mackey Funeral Home
128 S. Main St. (Rt 114)
Middleton, MA 01949
(978) 774-0033
LORETTA ROSE (BUCKLEY) PIMENTAL

LORETTA ROSE (BUCKLEY) PIMENTAL Obituary
PIMENTAL, Loretta Rose (Buckley) Age 61, on June 7. Born November 8, 1957. Born in Malden, MA. Raised three children in Peabody, MA with her high school sweetheart and loving husband, Arthur Lewis Pimental. Her son Michael Pimental, grandchildren Michael, Tucker, Lacey, Paxton of Georgetown, MA, her daughter Carleen Joan Melanson & Vera Melanson of Manchester by the Sea, MA, her son Arthur Pimental Cameron & Aundrayah of Woburn, MA. Visitation on Tuesday at the funeral home from 5-8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10:30am at St. Adelaide's Parish, Peabody. Further details at mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home 128 S Main St Middleton, MA 01949

Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019
