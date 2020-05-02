|
|
ROSENTHAL, Loretta (Sheinbaum) Of Needham, Chestnut Hill and Hewlett N.Y., passed away May 2, 2020, at the age of 89. She was the much adored wife of the late Sylvan Rosenthal who thought she was "as beautiful as Elizabeth Taylor." Loretta worked in retail management most of her adult life, managing the cutlery store Stoddard's in Chestnut Hill. But what made her truly happy were her roles as devoted mother, stepmother and especially grandmother. She will be greatly missed by son Jim Shuman, his wife Ann, and daughter Ellen, by Warren and Amy Rosenthal, Eric Rosenthal, Jay and Karen Rosenthal. To her grandchildren Becca, Jake, and Molly Shuman, Max and Zach Rosenthal, she was their cherished "Nana". She was the dear sister of the late Richard Sheinbaum and his wife, the late Susan Sheinbaum. She was a loving aunt and cousin and treasured her friendships, those that were lifelong as well as those she made in her latter years. A private graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park. Loretta's charitable efforts were focused on suicide prevention. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020