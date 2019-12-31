Boston Globe Obituaries
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Church
Canton, MA
View Map
LORETTA T. (REARDON) LYDON

LORETTA T. (REARDON) LYDON Obituary
LYDON, Loretta T. (Reardon) Of Canton, passed away December 31st. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. Mother of Michael J. Lydon and his wife Lori of CA, Matthew F. Lydon of Canton, Mark J. Lydon and his wife Cindy of Norton, and Francis T. Lydon and his wife Teddi of Stoughton. Sister of Ellen Reardon of Quincy, Michael Reardon of Byfield, and the late Jean Levengie and Timothy Reardon. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandson, Scott Lydon. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Saturday morning at 10. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Saturday morning prior to the Mass from 8:15 to 9:15 am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Donations may be made in her memory to the MSPCA Angel at www.mspca.org For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 1, 2020
