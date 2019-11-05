Boston Globe Obituaries
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady's Church
573 Washington St
Newton, MA
View Map
LORETTO J. "LARRY" LOMBARDI

Lombardi, Loretto J. "Larry" Of Newton, formerly of Brighton and San Donato Val di Comino, Italy, Nov. 3, 2019. Beloved husband for 60 years of Barbara (Volante) Lombardi. Devoted father of Donna Lombardi of Newton, Stephen Lombardi and his wife Laurie of NJ and Loretta Nelson and her husband Bob of Holliston. Loving grandfather of Nancy, Nicholas, Victoria, Edward, Timothy, Ryan, and Victoria. Dear brother of Lou Lombardi and his wife Elaine of Brighton, Lucy Marquis and her husband Bruce of Bridgewater and the late Joseph and Lucia Lombardi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Friday, Nov. 8 from 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday at 12 Noon in Our Lady's Church, 573 Washington St, Newton. Burial private. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019
