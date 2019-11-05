|
Lombardi, Loretto J. "Larry" Of Newton, formerly of Brighton and San Donato Val di Comino, Italy, Nov. 3, 2019. Beloved husband for 60 years of Barbara (Volante) Lombardi. Devoted father of Donna Lombardi of Newton, Stephen Lombardi and his wife Laurie of NJ and Loretta Nelson and her husband Bob of Holliston. Loving grandfather of Nancy, Nicholas, Victoria, Edward, Timothy, Ryan, and Victoria. Dear brother of Lou Lombardi and his wife Elaine of Brighton, Lucy Marquis and her husband Bruce of Bridgewater and the late Joseph and Lucia Lombardi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Friday, Nov. 8 from 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday at 12 Noon in Our Lady's Church, 573 Washington St, Newton. Burial private. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019