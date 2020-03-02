Boston Globe Obituaries
LORI A. HANSEN Obituary
HANSEN, Lori A. Of Peabody, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 at the age of 59 after a protracted battle with cancer. Lori is survived by her adoring husband and son, Dana and Ryan Hansen, her father, Albert Clough, her sister, Debra Robertson, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Lori was the beloved daughter of the late Mary Clough of Revere, MA and sister of the late Susan Flanagan of Winthrop, MA. Her Funeral Service will be held at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Burial in the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., SW120, Boston, MA 02215 or at danafarber.jimmyfund.org For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020
