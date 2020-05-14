|
|
VAN DAM, Lori Beth Age 58, of Stoughton, passed away on May 3, after a 3 and a half year battle with cancer. She fought a heroic fight. Loving daughter of Leah Van Dam of Randolph, Ronald H. Van Dam of Stoughton and his partner Sandra J. Berson of Danvers. Loving sister of David S. Van Dam of Swampscott and aunt of Madison E. Van Dam of Swampscott. Lori had many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In the 1990's, Lori owned and operated an educational toy store named "Time 2 Play" on Beacon Street in Waban. She later ran her own business of caring for the elderly. She had numerous friends and those that crossed her path immediately became lifelong friends. Her red hair, her smile and her sense of humor will be sorely missed by all. Rest in peace beautiful Lori, you suffered way too long. Services were private. Driscoll Funeral Home
Haverhill
(978) 374-0000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020