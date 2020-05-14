Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Driscoll Funeral Home & Cremation Service
309 S Main St
Haverhill, MA 01835
(978) 374-0000
Resources
More Obituaries for LORI VAN DAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORI BETH VAN DAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LORI BETH VAN DAM Obituary
VAN DAM, Lori Beth Age 58, of Stoughton, passed away on May 3, after a 3 and a half year battle with cancer. She fought a heroic fight. Loving daughter of Leah Van Dam of Randolph, Ronald H. Van Dam of Stoughton and his partner Sandra J. Berson of Danvers. Loving sister of David S. Van Dam of Swampscott and aunt of Madison E. Van Dam of Swampscott. Lori had many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In the 1990's, Lori owned and operated an educational toy store named "Time 2 Play" on Beacon Street in Waban. She later ran her own business of caring for the elderly. She had numerous friends and those that crossed her path immediately became lifelong friends. Her red hair, her smile and her sense of humor will be sorely missed by all. Rest in peace beautiful Lori, you suffered way too long. Services were private. Driscoll Funeral Home

Haverhill

(978) 374-0000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LORI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -