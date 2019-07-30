|
HARRING, Lori J. (Nelson) Of Saugus, age 58, July 29th. Loving wife of Michael Harring. Beloved mother of Jason Harring and Jessica Harring both of Saugus. Dear sister of Steven Nelson and Marjorie Nelson both of Saugus. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Friday from 4-7 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to The at For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019