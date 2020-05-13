Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
More Obituaries for LORI LAMBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORI LAMBERT

LORI LAMBERT Obituary
LAMBERT, Lori Age 60 of Watertown, May 8, 2020. Loving daughter of Alfred & Lillian (Ellis) Lambert. Dear sister of Brian & his wife Rosslyn Valdez-Lambert, A.J & his wife Patti and Gregory Lambert. Lori was very accomplished; she was a graduate of Regis College, Director of the Bridge Fund which was a non-profit in Watertown and she was recipient of the Angel award from Oprah Winfrey in 2011. Arrangements by Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in our world and love and concern of our family and friends, Lori's Funeral Service will be private. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
