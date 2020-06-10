|
|
CORRECTION LAMBERT, Lori Of Watertown, MA. Passed away at the age of 60 in her home on May 8th, 2020, surrounded by her dogs, the loves of her life. Lori was born in Massachusetts. At an early age, she found her love for the church, where she nurtured her passion for helping others. She was a graduate of the Regis College where she studied religion and theology. Lori devoted her life fighting for people, fighting for causes. She spent time in the convent, became well known amongst the local soup kitchens and social services agencies and led the Bridge Fund for Massachusetts, a non-profit organization where her impact on the communities saved thousands of families from homelessness. She was known by many to be fierce, feisty, prideful, selfless, smart, passionate and full of fire. Lori is survived by her siblings, Brian Lambert and wife Rosslyn Valdez of Plano, TX, Greg Lambert of Manchester, NH, A.J. Lambert and wife Patti Lambert of Bedford, NH, and her nieces and nephews Nathan Lambert, Lindsay Gusso, Mitchell Lambert, Michael Lambert, Anthony Lambert, Julie Lambert and Christopher Lambert. She was predeceased by her parents, Lillian and Alfred Lambert. A Funeral Service will be planned in the fall at her memorial, located at Mount Calvary Mausoleum in Manchester, NH. In honor of Lori's life passion for helping others, please consider donating to a Massachusetts social services agency, volunteering your time to help someone in need, call someone you know who might be lonely, or battling mental health and tell them how they have made a positive impact on your life, help the elderly, help the homeless, and forgive someone close to you. Make someone smile today if it is in your power to do so. Visiting Hours: Due to the global pandemic and the safety of Lori's family and friends, a Memorial Service and Visitation will be postponed until the fall.
View the online memorial for Lori LAMBERT
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2020