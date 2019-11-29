|
|
BATCHELDER, Loring E. Of Lexington, passed away peacefully in his home, on November 26, 2019, at the age of 92.
One of seven children, Loring was raised in Andover on the family dairy farm, "Rolling Acres."
He attended Phillips Academy in Andover and received a soccer scholarship from Harvard University, where he served as captain of the team and played goalie. For two and a half years, he served our country in the Navy during World War II. He married the love of his life, Eleanor (Bateson), and they raised two children in Arlington before moving to Lexington in 1968.
Loring was employed by United Brands, Kennecott Copper, and retired from Raytheon Company in 1992.
An avid golfer, bird watcher and wood carver, Loring is survived by his daughter Susan Batchelder of Teaneck, NJ, Scott Batchelder and his wife Kathleen McDonough of Carlisle, grandson Brian Bento and his wife Tina of Maynard, MA, granddaughter Stacey Bento of NJ, and two great-grandsons, Colin and Grant Bento, and many nieces and nephews. Loring was predeceased by siblings Abbott, Isabelle, Albert, Gerturde, David and Pricilla. Private interment in Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019