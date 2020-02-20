|
WHITE, Loris R. (McDonald) Age 78, of Peabody, February 20, 2020. She is survived by her longtime loving partner, James Silva of Peabody, two daughters, Janet Lee Minchin and her husband Christopher of Colorado, and Laura Sciotto and her husband Nicholas of Maine, five grandchildren, Ian and Jocelyn Minchin, and Jack, Samuel and Emma Bailey, her sister, Jeannie Buckley and her husband Ronald of Nahant, her sister-in-law, Marie McDonald of Texas, as well as her nieces and nephews, David Buckley and his wife Kate, Joseph Buckley and his wife Devin, Mark McDonald and his wife Christine, Hedy McDonald, and Jillian McDonald. She was the sister of the late Thomas McDonald. Funeral on Thursday at 9AM from the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt. 1A), LYNN, followed by a Memorial Mass in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Nahant at 10AM. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial Visiting Hours are Wednesday, from 2-4PM & 6-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020