LORRAINE A. (MUISE) AMIRAULT

LORRAINE A. (MUISE) AMIRAULT Obituary
AMIRAULT, Lorraine A. (Muise) Of Saugus, formerly of Wakefield, age 91, November 27. Wife of the late Raymond E. Amirault. Loving mother of Gail Ernst & her husband Ralph of Raymond, NH, John Amirault & his wife Pauline of Harwich, Jane Holt & her husband the late Bruce of Georgetown, Joanne Byrne & her husband Vincent of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Dear sister to Jean LeBlanc of Nova Scotia & the late Georgine Surette & Joseph Muise. Mother-in-law of Elena Fontana of North Reading. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Avenue, SAUGUS on Monday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
