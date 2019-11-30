|
AMIRAULT, Lorraine A. (Muise) Of Saugus, formerly of Wakefield, age 91, November 27. Wife of the late Raymond E. Amirault. Loving mother of Gail Ernst & her husband Ralph of Raymond, NH, John Amirault & his wife Pauline of Harwich, Jane Holt & her husband the late Bruce of Georgetown, Joanne Byrne & her husband Vincent of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Dear sister to Jean LeBlanc of Nova Scotia & the late Georgine Surette & Joseph Muise. Mother-in-law of Elena Fontana of North Reading. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Avenue, SAUGUS on Monday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019