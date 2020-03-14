|
|
BARBONE, Lorraine A. (Vareika) Of Walpole, formerly of Boston, died March 12th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Barbone (retired BPD). Loving mother of Susan T. Barbone and her significant other Scott Ferguson of Medfield, Brian F. Barbone of Boston and Leslie A. Rinaldi and her fiance Joseph Pinnetti of Bellingham. Cherished grandmother of Danielle, Nicholas, Zachary, Joseph and Samantha. Sister of the late Larry Vareika, the late William Vareika and his late wife Rita, the late Jerry Vareika and his wife Louise, the late Virginia Zagami and her late husband Alfred, and the late Dolores Mason Smith and her late husband William. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed visiting the casino with her daughter playing the slots, people watching and socializing. She loved music and listening to her favorite singer Andrea Bocelli. She was an avid traveler and spent many summers in Newport, RI with her family. She was an excellent cook and loved to eat. Prior to her children, she worked at a stock brokerage firm. She was always smiling and was loved by everyone. She was a kind and generous soul who loved life. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Tuesday March 17th from 4-7pm. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine's memory to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at https://themmrf.org Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020