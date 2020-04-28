|
COLLINS, Lorraine A. (Donahue) Passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1923 in Somerville to the late James and Anna (Regan) Donahue. Lorraine was the beloved wife of the late Edward L. Collins. She is survived by her children, Ann Corkum and her husband William of Concord, Edward and his wife Kristine of North Attleboro, and William and his wife Brenda of Brewster. She was the adored grandmother of Sarah Corkum and her husband Graham Kelly of Denver, CO, Matthew Collins of Lowell and Joseph Collins of North Attleboro and her greatgrandchildren Finnegan and Piper Kelly of CO. Lorraine was predeceased by her two brothers Charles and Arthur. Burial will be held privately at the Bourne National Veterans' Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at a later date. For additional information and guestbook, please visit: GillolyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020