LORRAINE (ANDREWS) AMERAULT


1930 - 2020
LORRAINE (ANDREWS) AMERAULT Obituary
AMERAULT, Lorraine (Andrews) Of Wakefield, formerly of Medford, passed away on January 8th, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife, of 70 years, of Donald Amerault of Wakefield. Loving mother of Jennifer Currie & her husband Doug of Winchester, David Amerault & his wife Shannon of Wakefield, and Stephen Romine of Woodstock, NY. Proud grandmother of Samantha Amerault, Colin Currie & his wife Kate, and Cameron Currie. Loving sister of Dorothy Gressot & her husband Walter of Arizona. Dear friend of Millie MacDonald of Melrose. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 PM on Thursday, Jan. 16th, at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE. Relatives and friends are welcome to arrive at the Funeral Home starting at 6 PM. For the obituary & directions, please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
