LORRAINE B. CARTER
CARTER, Lorraine B. Of Marion, was born on March 18, 1947 in Norway, Maine and she passed away on August 28th, 2020, with her two daughters by her side. During her 73 years, Lorraine was truly the most loving, kind and patient Mom, Nan, Aunt and friend one could hope for. She was simply a wonderful person to everyone she knew and met. All of Lorraine's grandchildren were blessed to have experienced the unconditional love and tireless attention that Lorraine showered upon each of them. "Nan" was the leader of many a game, story, art project and dance party. They are so very lucky to share so many wonderful memories of her. Lorraine grew up in Woods Hole, and throughout her life loved the ocean and taking long swims far from shore. Lorraine graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, spent some time in New Hampshire and then headed out to the Pacific Northwest with her two young daughters. Lorraine was very adventurous throughout her life and was a resourceful, passionate and artistic single mother. She repurposed an old school bus into a tiny home, took part in many protests for peace and the protection of the environment and was always knitting, crocheting or sewing a gift for someone. Lorraine returned to the East Coast and settled in Boxboro, Massachusetts. She taught herself computer programming and had a long and rewarding career with Sun Microsystems. Lorraine is survived by her brother Richard Carter and his wife Jane of Falmouth, her daughter Meghan Parks and husband Arthur of Marion, and their children Sam, Cate and Nick; her daughter Caitlin O'Donnell and husband Brian of Holderness, NH and their children Rory, Reagan and George. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Gloria Moore and husband Dick. A lifelong Democrat, she would truly appreciate any donations to the Biden campaign in her name at https://joebiden.com/ A memorial gift to the Alzheimer's Association would help others with the disease she fought so hard against https://www.alz.org/nca/donate Due to COVID, a celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Arrangements by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, WAREHAM. To leave a message of condolence, visit ccgfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
