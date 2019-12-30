|
CREHAN, Lorraine B. Of Boston, Dec. 28th. Daughter of the late Mathew and Catherine (Keown) Crehan. Sister of James and his wife Mary Crehan of Millsboro, DE. Cousin of Mary Bedin and Carmel Sarich. Aunt of Carrie Mummert, Laura Christensen and Maureen Andrada.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., JAMAICA PLAIN on Saturday, January 4 from 1-3pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will take place at a later date. Guestbook at mannandrodgers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020