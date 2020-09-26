1/1
LORRAINE BENDELL
BENDELL, Lorraine Age 102, of Malden, September 25, 2020. Lived a long and rich life. Devoted wife of the late Jack Bendell, adored mother of Miriam and the late Edward R. Cohen, Robert and Catherine Bendell, the late Aaron Bendell. Cherished and proud grandmother of Gary and Carolyn Cohen, Caryn and Howard Eichenbaum, David Cohen, and Sarah Bendell. Loving great-grandmother of Rachel, Michaela, Charlotte, and Samara Cohen, and Raya Eichenbaum. Dear aunt of many caring nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings Margarete Tarr, Rose Smith, Lillian Malone, Phyllis Alessandro, and George DelConte. Lorraine's true passion was caring for others, especially her extended family, with her warm smile. Lorraine was a past Sisterhood President of the former Congregation Agudas Achim in Malden and served on several synagogue committees. She volunteered at the synagogue's bingo night for over 40 years. Lorraine was a Life Member of Hadassah, and spent many years volunteering at the Malden Hadassah thrift store. She was also a volunteer at the Malden Hospital, and loved to travel. The family wants to thank her aide Maria Reppucci for the care, compassion, and love that she showed to Lorraine. Lorraine will truly live in the hearts of her loved ones forever. Rest in peace. Due to Covid-19, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mystic Valley Elder Services Meals on Wheels Program, 300 Commercial Street #19, Malden, MA 02148, or to a charity of your choice. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
