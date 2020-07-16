|
|
BENNETT, Lorraine (Meyers) Longtime resident of Cornwall, New York, died on July 13, 2020 at Carleton-Willard Village in Bedford, Massachusetts. She had moved to the area in 2014 to be close to her daughter Susan. She was 96.
She was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on January 13, 1924, the daughter of Albert and Anna Mae (Rouff) Meyers and moved to Cornwall as a young child. She pursued a career first as a school nurse and then as an English teacher at the James O'Neill High School in Highland Falls, New York, retiring in 1990 after 32 years of service.
Long active in Republican politics, she served for many years as the Chairwoman of the Cornwall Republican Committee, was the first woman member of the Cornwall Town Board, chaired the Cornwall Planning Board for a number of years, and served as a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 1976.
Her survivors include: three daughters, Kathy of Albany, NY, Susan (John Rosenberg) of Lexington, MA and Jamie (John Fitch) of Baltimore, MD; five grandchildren, Alyssa, Eva and Mark Rosenberg, Daniel Barrie, and Anne Fitch, and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, her devoted husband, James Harold Bennett in 1997, by sisters Marion Barley and Dorothy Gorton, and by her beloved brother Arthur James (Mickey) Meyers.
The family wishes to express appreciation to the staff of Carleton-Willard Village for the supportive and compassionate care she received during her years there. The family is also grateful to Louise Fellman, who provided friendship and companionship to Mrs. Bennett after her move to Lexington from her longtime home in New York. Interment is private at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Cornwall, New York.
Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020