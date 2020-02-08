Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church,
487 Broadway
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LORRAINE BRUNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORRAINE "LORRIE" BRUNO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LORRAINE "LORRIE" BRUNO Obituary
BRUNO, Lorraine "Lorrie" Former Everett City Councilor Of Everett, Feb. 7. Beloved daughter of the late Frederick and Mary (Vitukevich) Bruno. Dear and devoted sister of Gerri Ravanesi and her late husband Peter, formerly of Everett; Abby Picano of Tewksbury and the late Paulette Santagate. Lorrie is also survived by 7 loving nieces and nephews and 5 grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lorrie's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Monday, Feb. 10 from 4-7 p.m. Her Funeral will be from the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett at 11 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Lorrie's memory to the Animal Rescue League, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be sincerely appreciated. Lorrie was an avid sports fan and was the Past President of the Everett Women's Volleyball League. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LORRAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -