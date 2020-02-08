|
|
BRUNO, Lorraine "Lorrie" Former Everett City Councilor Of Everett, Feb. 7. Beloved daughter of the late Frederick and Mary (Vitukevich) Bruno. Dear and devoted sister of Gerri Ravanesi and her late husband Peter, formerly of Everett; Abby Picano of Tewksbury and the late Paulette Santagate. Lorrie is also survived by 7 loving nieces and nephews and 5 grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lorrie's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Monday, Feb. 10 from 4-7 p.m. Her Funeral will be from the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett at 11 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Lorrie's memory to the Animal Rescue League, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be sincerely appreciated. Lorrie was an avid sports fan and was the Past President of the Everett Women's Volleyball League. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020