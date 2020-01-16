|
|
CELI, Lorraine C. (Talamona) Age 85, of Concord and Kennebunkport, ME, died peacefully at home Jan. 15, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Talamona and devoted wife for 51 years of the late Mario J. Celi. Loving mother of Peter J. Celi and his wife Katie of Harvard, Mark E. Celi and his wife Gina of Concord, Christopher J. Celi and his wife Suzanne of Concord and Kennebunkport, ME, and Courtney C. Haan and her husband Brian of Vale, NC. Proud Nonna of Mario, Nicole, Crista, Christopher, Jessica, William, Maximus, Isabella, Joshua and Michael. Also survived by two great-grandchildren. Lorraine was born in Medford, MA and raised in Arlington. Upon graduating from Arlington HS, she graduated from Regis College with a degree in Education. She worked in the Concord School Department and then was a teacher in Maynard. She was also a valued volunteer for the Emerson Hospital Auxiliary. For many years, Lorraine enjoyed summers in Kennebunkport with her family. Visitation Monday, Jan. 20th from 10 to 11:15 am in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Mass at 11:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 17, 2020