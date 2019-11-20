|
COAKLEY, Lorraine C. (Clark) Of Milton, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston. Daughter of the late Edward J. and Esther (Corbett) Clark. Predeceased by her husband Jerome P. Coakley, and her sisters Claire Ames Grinnell, Shirley Carney, Barbara Sullivan, Beverlee Clark and Mary Cavanaugh. Survived by her son Christopher Coakley, MD and his wife Molly of Duxbury, daughter Jane of Rockland and grandchildren Erin and Kevin Coakley, both of South Boston. Also survived by her brother-in-law, Paul Sullivan of Centerville and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Saturday, November 23 at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Friday 5-8 PM. Interment Milton Cemetery. For information and online condolence, www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019