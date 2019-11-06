Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Resources
More Obituaries for LORRAINE GARDINER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORRAINE C. GARDINER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LORRAINE C. GARDINER Obituary
GARDINER, Lorraine C. (Stigbert) Of Stoneham, November 4, 2019 at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Robert Gardiner. Devoted mother of Dr. Matthew Gardiner and his wife Dr. Mary Beth Cunnane. Cherished grandmother of Nathaniel, Sophia and Luke. Dear sister of Richard Stigbert and his late wife Diana. Loving daughter of the late Einar Stigbert and Agnes (Lind) Stigbert. Lorraine dedicated her life to teaching, music and the stewardship of churches led by her late husband, the Rev. Robert W. Gardiner. A Funeral Service celebrating Lorraine's Eternal Life will be held on Saturday, November 9 th at 2 pm in the First Congregational Church in Stoneham, 1 Church Street, STONEHAM. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Lorraine's memory to UNICEF USA, 125 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038. To send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com Barile Family Funeral Home

celebrating life~sharing memories

781-438-2280
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LORRAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barile Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -