OLSTEIN, Lorraine C. Age 98, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Sumner Olstein. Born in East Boston, MA, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Edith (Block) Dorn, she had lived in Cranston for 45 years, previously living in Dorchester area for 33 years. Lorraine was a member of the Air Force Historical Society with her husband. She loved genealogy and wrote her five-generation family history.
Loving mother of David Olstein (Patrick Madden) of Cranston, RI and Barbara Tenenbaum (Joel) of Brockton, MA. Dear sister the late William, Robert and Richard Dorn, Sylvia Eyges, Evelyn Orenstein and Ruth Kostlan. Loving grandmother of Beth-Lori and Seth-Adam. Cherished great-grandmother of three.
Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, February 27th at 2:00 p.m. in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 931 Jefferson Blvd., Ste. 3004, Warwick, RI 02886. Shiva will be observed at 41 Beeckman Ave., Cranston on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020