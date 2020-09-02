JOLLIFFE, Lorraine Claire Age 93, of Buzzards Bay, MA, passed away on August 29, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, MA. She was born on August 19, 1927 to the late Edward and Esther Baker (Dawson) in Boston, MA.
Lorraine was raised and attended school in Lexington, MA and graduated from Lexington High School in 1945. She went to business school and got her degree from Bryant & Stratton College, then worked for General Motors Acceptance Corporation as a clerk. She married the late William E. Hurley, who passed in 1954 after a brief heart condition. They had 2 children, Michael & Elizabeth Hurley. She then married Charles E. Jolliffe in 1963 and had 2 children, Lori and Lynn Jolliffe. Charles passed in 2000. She enjoyed her children and grandchildren, walks on the beach, water skiing, skiing, gardening, sewing and doing yard work. Lorraine for many years fostered infants. Lorraine loved the Cape.
She is survived by her son Michael Hurley and his wife Ann Hurley of Norfolk, MA, daughters Elizabeth Hurley and her late husband Larry Falzarano of Ashland, MA, Lori Fulp and husband Bill Fulp of Buzzards Bay, MA, and Lynn Lee and husband David Lee of Fairhaven, MA, stepsons Charles (Jay) Jolliffe, Jr. and wife Peigi Jolliffe of Islesboro, ME and Larry Jolliffe and wife Angela Jolliffe of Palm Harbor, FL. She is survived by 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service to Celebrate Lorraine's Life will be held at a later date. Please check the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home website at www.NickersonBourneFuneralHome.com
for directions & online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Lorraine's name to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth or the Alzheimer's Foundation.