DOOLAN, Lorraine D. (Cousineau) Of Scituate, formerly of Canton, passed away September 7th. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Father of Father Patrick Doolan of CA, Michael E. Doolan of Foxboro, Kevin P. Doolan of Franklin, William F. Doolan of Norton, Carey A. Thompson of Scituate, and the late John N. Doolan and his wife Laurie Doolan of Kingston. Aunt of Trisha Cudmore of Northbridge. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton Friday morning at 10:00 am . Visiting hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON prior to the Mass Friday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 am. Due to the Current Covid-19 restrictions only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811