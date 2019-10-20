Boston Globe Obituaries
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
LORRAINE E. (SABBAG) ASWAD

LORRAINE E. (SABBAG) ASWAD Obituary
ASWAD, Lorraine E. (Sabbag) Of Newton, October 20, 2019. Dear and devoted wife of Herbert Aswad. Beloved mother of Richard Aswad and his wife Patricia of Nahant, Dr. Paul Aswad and his wife Cynthia of Needham, and the late Louis Aswad. Loving grandmother "Tete" of Madeline, Eric, Lucy, Richard, Jr., Joseph, Olivia, Laura, Melissa, and Steven. "Great Tete" of Rosalie, Gianna, and Nicholas. Dear sister of Raymond Sabbag and his wife Mary Lou, and the late Essa and Marie Sabbag. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St. (Rte 135 at Rte 95), Dedham. Visiting Hour in the Church, Tuesday, beginning at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Lorraine's memory to the Church. Interment Newton Cemetery. Guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 21, 2019
