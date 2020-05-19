Boston Globe Obituaries
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
LORRAINE E. (LOWRY) BRAY

BRAY, Lorraine E. (Lowry) Of Westford and Acton, formerly of Everett, May 18. Born in Chelsea, Lorraine worked for many years as a nurses aide in the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett. Daughter of the late Hazel (Quigley) and Charles Lowry. Beloved wife of the late Clarence "Don" Bray. Dear and devoted mother of Kevin D. Bray and his wife, Cheryl of Westford and the late Susan Bray. Sister of the late Joan DeGilorma. Loving grandmother of James Bray and Sarah and Maddie Russell. Due to the restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, all services will be privately held for the immediate family at the Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lorraine's memory to , 309 Waverley Oakes Road, Waltham, MA 02452 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020
