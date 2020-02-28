Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
LORRAINE CHRISTOPHER
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
8:30 AM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
163 Chestnut St.
Chelsea, MA
LORRAINE E. CHRISTOPHER


1930 - 2020
LORRAINE E. CHRISTOPHER Obituary
CHRISTOPHER, Lorraine E. In Milford, NH. Formerly of Saugus and Chelsea, on Feb. 24. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Christopher, Jr. Devoted mother of Paula Barber and her husband Glen of Milford, Michael Christopher and his wife Janis of Waltham and Mark Christopher and his wife Lois of ME. Cherished grandmother of Joshua, Michael and Justin Barber, Kate, Alex and Amy Christopher and the late Jennifer Barber. Dear sister of Pauline Venzlowski of ME. Visiting Hours: will be held in the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Sunday, March 1, from 1 PM to 3 PM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral on Monday from the Welsh Funeral Home at 8:30 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Stanislaus Church, Chelsea, at 9:30 A.M. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Lorraine E. CHRISTOPHER
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 29, 2020
