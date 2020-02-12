|
|
NANIA, Lorraine Edwards With great sadness we announce the passing of our loving mother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on December 18, 2019, at the age of 90 years old. She was the devoted wife of the late Mike Nania, the beloved mother of Sharon, Michael, Mark and daughter-in-law Marie. Proud grandmother of Erik and Alyssa. Graveside Memorial Service to be held in the spring.
View the online memorial for Lorraine Edwards NANIA
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020