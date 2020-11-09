1/1
LORRAINE F. (PECORELLA) BACOS
1942 - 2020-11-03
BACOS, Lorraine F. (Pecorella) Of Andover, on Nov. 3rd, 2020. Age 77. Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Christos J. Bacos, her son Dimitri J. Bacos of California, her son Gregory R. Bacos and his wife Farley of North Andover, and her "precious grandson" Christos Bacos. Lorraine also leaves her sister Corinne T. Sgro and her husband Paul of Stoneham and her brother Frank Pecorella and his wife Rosemary of Winthrop. Lorraine will be missed by loving nieces and nephews and a large extended family and dear lifelong friends. Lorraine never met a stranger in her life! After raising her sons, Lorraine pursued an advanced degree in psychology and worked with students as a counselor and mentor at Lowell Middlesex Academy Charter School and later at Excell Academy in East Boston. Lorraine loved to travel and more than explore new sights, her interests led her to meeting new people and cultures. Her fierce, unwavering loyalty will be missed by family and friends. "Let's gather our memories of Lorraine and either silently reflect or openly share and she'll always live on." A private Burial was held at West Parish Cemetery in Andover. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends in the post-Covid-19 era. Donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital in Lorraine's name.

View the online memorial for Lorraine F. (Pecorella) BACOS


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
