HAMILTON, Lorraine F. Of Jamaica Plain, passed away November 6, 2020. Beloved wife of David F. Sheehan. Lorraine was a former dedicated Boston public school teacher. She was an assistant headmistress at Hyde Park High School and headmistress of South Boston High School. Visiting hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., West Roxbury on Thursday, November 12th from 4-7pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday, November 13th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Church, West Roxbury at 10am. Interment New Calvary Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com
